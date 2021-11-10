Arrest made in small fire at memorial for nightclub shooting

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested for setting fire to some banners at a temporary memorial honoring the 49 victims who died in a massacre at a Florida gay nightclub five years ago. The Orlando Fire Department says in a news release that Mark Henson is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief. No one was hurt by the small fire which was set Oct. 12 at the Pulse nightclub. The arrest was made several days after a foundation responsible for the memorial posted video showing a man in a wheelchair setting fire to an outdoor wall on which items are posted in memory of the victims.