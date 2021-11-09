Woman says her sister ID’d wrong man in Missouri slayings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more witnesses have testified that the only eyewitness to a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City told them that she identified the wrong suspect. Cecile “Cookie” Simmons testified Tuesday that her sister, Cynthia Douglas, tried to tell prosecutors in the past that Kevin Strickland was not involved in the shootings but she was told it was “too late” to recant her identification. Douglas’ ex-husband also testified that she told him she identified the wrong man. The testimony came in the second day of an evidentiary hearing that could lead to Strickland’s release. The current Jackson County prosecutor has said she believes Strickland was wrongly convicted of murders.