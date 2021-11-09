US pledges to strengthen Haiti police amid fuel, gang crisis

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. government has pledged to strengthen Haiti’s National Police as the country struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and a severe shortage of fuel that has deepened an economic crisis. Todd Robinson, U.S. assistant secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, said Tuesday that the U.S. has provided police vehicles and will soon hand out a couple hundred sets of protective gear. Hours later, top government officials in Haiti held a press conference to talk about the widespread lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals. The shortage has affected hospitals, schools, public transportation, phone companies, banks, newspapers and radio stations.