Ethiopia detains UN staffers, accuses them of ‘terror act’

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations says at least 16 of its local employees have been detained in Ethiopia’s capital, and a government spokesman says they are held because of “their participation in terror” under the new state of emergency as the country’s yearlong war escalates. A humanitarian worker tells The Associated Press all those detained are ethnic Tigrayan. The U.N, is seeking their immediate release. Tigrayans including lawyers have reported widespread detentions in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa since the state of emergency was declared. They say people are being picked up on the basis of their ethnicity alone.