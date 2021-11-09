South rejects refugee claims by Chinese-N. Korean defectors

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — An activist group says South Korea has rejected refugee status for four ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago. In contrast to the status of the ethnic Chinese, North Korean defectors get citizenship and economic assistance in South Korea. The four Chinese North Koreans applied for refugee status in 2019 in hopes of getting better treatment in South Korea. An activist who supports the group said the Justice Ministry had notified the four last week it had rejected their claims. The ministry didn’t immediately confirm the report.