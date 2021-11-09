Not a game show: Ex-TV star at center of Lebanon-Saudi row

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — As an entertainer, George Kordahi connected with generations of viewers in the Middle East as the host of the popular game show, “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” He brought politics and culture into homes with humor and charm. Now serving as Lebanon’s information minister, Kordahi is caught in his country’s worst-ever diplomatic brawl with Saudi Arabia. It was set off by his criticism of Riyadh’s role in the Yemen war. Yet the dapper former TV host refuses to resign or apologize to the Saudis whose financial backing Lebanon desperately needs. Instead, Kordahi is relying on a most unlikely political ally – the country’s powerful Hezbollah militia.