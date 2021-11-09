No joke: Comedians, cannabis companies push pot legalization

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Big cannabis companies are backing a new, celebrity-infused campaign to enlist marijuana users to pressure Congress to legalize pot nationwide. The initiative launched Tuesday is spearheaded by the industry’s U.S. Cannabis Council and HeadCount, a voter registration group. Actor-comedians Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman are among the celebrities backing the Cannabis in Common effort. Pro-legalization groups have mounted state and federal campaigns for years. But organizers of this campaign say it breaks ground by so extensively involving major industry players and aiming to mobilize their customer bases.