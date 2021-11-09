New charges filed against jailed US journalist in Myanmar

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The lawyer for an American journalist jailed in Myanmar for more than five months says his client has been served with two new criminal charges, including one that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. One of the new charges filed against Danny Fenster is under the Counter-Terrorism Act. It carries a possible punishment of 10 years to life in prison. The other new charge, usually referred to as treason, carries a punishment of seven to 20 years’ imprisonment. Fenster could be jailed for up to 11 years under three charges already being tried. Fenster, managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was detained in May while trying to head to Detroit to see his family.