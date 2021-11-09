Judge changes course, allows video coverage of Potter trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Live video coverage will be allowed in the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright. The judge overseeing the case reversed herself Tuesday, citing the state of the pandemic. Judge Regina Chu had ruled in August against recording or livestreaming Kim Potter’s trial, which starts Nov. 30. Under Minnesota court rules, audio and video coverage of a criminal trial is usually barred unless all parties consent, and Potter has not agreed. A coalition of media organizations including The Associated Press made a fresh plea last week for reconsideration, citing the right to media and public access.