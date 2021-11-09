Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has accused Turkey of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat with migrants that was trying to illegally reach Greece. The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people. A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday. It said Greek coast guard vessels prevented the dinghy’s entry, and the Turkish coast guard boats eventually picked up the migrants after initially refusing to do so.