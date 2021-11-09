Florida man who beat, stabbed dog will serve 10 years

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of beating a pit bull puppy, stabbing it 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while the dog was clinging to life will serve 10 years in prison. Brendan Evan’s lawyer told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Tuesday that his client agreed to plead guilty four years after the attack that drew an international outcry. Attorney Michael Gottlieb said the 25-year-old Hollywood man was initially charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty, but prosecutors agreed to drop 15 counts in exchange for the guilty plea.