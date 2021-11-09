Skip to Content
AP National News
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda

By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Donald Trump was in the White House, he referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for President Joe Biden, the city is the first stop in what will likely be a national tour to showcase the value of his agenda. Administration officials say Biden on Wednesday plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint for the rest of the nation on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden sees in Baltimore a test case for his agenda that goes beyond the ports to include child tax credits modernizing rail transit for the region. 

