Australia court rejects police defense in Indigenous killing

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court has ruled that a police officer cannot use his law enforcement job as a defense against a charge of murdering an Indigenous man. Constable Zachary Rolfe could become the first police officer to be convicted in Australia of unlawfully killing an Indigenous person. The High Court judges ruled that legal protections for police officers doing their job were “subject to constraints, such as doing only that which is reasonable and necessary.” Rolfe shot Kumanjayi Walker three times while trying to arrest him. Prosecutors contend the second and third shots were unnecessary. Rolfe has pleaded not guilty to murder. His trial was delayed while the High Court considered the case.