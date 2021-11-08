Vaccination bookings shoot up as Greece sees new case record

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has reported a new record high for daily COVID-19 infections, and dozens of deaths. But health officials also say they’re seeing a sharp increase in vaccination appointments after new restrictions on unvaccinated people kicked in over the weekend. A senior health ministry official told a briefing pn Monday that over the past seven days there’s been an 185% increase in first vaccination appointments, and a 200% surge in booster shot appointments. Unvaccinated people in Greece can only enter banks, government departments and most shops if they show a recent negative COVID-19 test. The same applies to outdoor restaurant and café areas, while only vaccinated people are allowed indoors at such establishments.