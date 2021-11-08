Migrant caravan organizer says group headed to US border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — The leader of an effort by Central American migrants to walk across southern Mexico says the group will now head to the U.S. border, rather than Mexico City. Leader Irineo Mujica said in a video Monday that he will try to organize another caravan of thousands of migrants to reach the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, and will then both set out for the border. Mujica said the group has been pursued and harrassed by Mexican government officials. The change of plans reflects the group’s desperation; they got a cold welcome when the Oaxaca town of Chahuites initially refused to let them enter for fear of spreading COVID-19.