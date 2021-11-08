Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six more associates of former President Donald Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Among those newly subpoenaed are Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior adviser Jason Miller and former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The panel’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the committee is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who strategized about how to halt the certification of Biden’s victory in a “war room” ahead of the siege.