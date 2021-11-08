Hundreds flee to Uganda amid fighting in eastern Congo

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Uganda Red Cross says it is responding to a heavy influx of people fleeing fighting in a remote area of eastern Congo. A spokeswoman says hundreds are camping at the border post of Bunagana, seeking shelter in Uganda. Ugandan authorities didn’t immediately comment. Eastern Congo is prone to outbreaks of ethnic conflict as well as fighting between rival armed groups, including rebels opposed to the government in the capital, Kinshasa. In a security alert Sunday, the U.S. Embassy in Congo noted “reports of a potential attack in Goma,” the capital of North Kivu province.