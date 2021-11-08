France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS

Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France is showcasing its military muscle with a tour of its new frigate Auvergne to the eastern Mediterranean. The ship’s captain said that underlines the importance that Paris attaches to ensuring security and stability in the region. Captain Paul Merveilleux de Vignaux said Monday that the Auvergne would be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean until January to gather intelligence in order to “show how the respect of international law and especially freedom of navigation matters” to France. One political analyst says the French naval presence also aims to serve notice to Turkey that a perceived power vacuum in the eastern Mediterranean will be filled by Paris and not Ankara.