Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say a fire in a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India has killed four infants. The chief minister in Madhya Pradesh state says an investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at a children’s hospital in the state capital, Bhopal. The other 36 patients in the unit have been rescued, an official said. While an inquiry is still ongoing, authorities told the Press Trust of India news agency that a short circuit may have caused the fire.