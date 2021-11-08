Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

By KELVIN CHAN

AP Business Writer

LONDON (AP) — European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world. While Europe shares values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies that dominate online life are based on the continent. Some say that allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the risks posed by tech companies largely headquartered in the U.S. Drawing up a new package of digital rules for the 27-nation European Union is getting a boost from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who is answering questions Monday in Brussels from a European Parliament committee.