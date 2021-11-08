Drones, viral videos help ‘Nature’ thrive after 40 years

By BROOKE LEFFERTS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Forty years ago, the programmers at PBS were eager to experiment, so they started a new series on animal behavior in the wild called “Nature.” The show was a hit. “Nature” is celebrating four decades with a new season airing now, featuring an extended look at the Rocky Mountains, American horses, a close examination of bees and, of course, some adorable penguins. The series has evolved, but there’s one person who has been there since the beginning. Fred Kaufman started as a production assistant on a three-month stint and has now been the show’s executive producer for 30 years. Kaufman says “Nature” has become more compelling to viewers because the science, filmmaking and technology are better.