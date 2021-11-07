Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s interior ministry has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month. The rally triggered clashes that killed six policemen and four demonstrators. Authorities said on Monday that Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party was no longer outlawed. The ban was lifted late Sunday. This follows an agreement reached last week between the government and TLP that the party would halt its march to Islamabad. The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital. TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France.