North Macedonia police find 42 migrants packed in a truck

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered 42 migrants packed in a truck in the southeastern part of the country near the border with Greece. The driver of the truck and a passenger bolted out of the vehicle while it was moving and escaped, police say. The truck then struck a police patrol car. Neither the police officers nor the migrants, 41 from Syria and one from Bangladesh, were injured in the Saturday incident. The migrants will be deported back to Greece. Police said this was the first large group of migrants discovered in North Macedonia in the past six months.