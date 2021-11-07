Libya govt rejects suspension of FM weeks before election

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s government has rejected a decision by the country’s presidential council to suspend the foreign minister over allegations of monopolizing foreign policy. The standoff between the two bodies is likely to increase political tensions in the North African county less than seven weeks before planned elections. The Government of National Unity said Sunday the presidential council doesn’t have the right to suspend the foreign minister and hailed the minister’s efforts as the county’s chief diplomat. It pointed to her work at an international conference last month that aimed to solve the country’s thorniest issues ahead of the Dec. 24 elections.