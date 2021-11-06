Travis Scott’s shows are fun-filled, high energy and chaotic

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being fun-filled but chaotic shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving. Tragically, Scott’s energetic show this weekend at his Astroworld Festival in Houston turned deadly. At least eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed during a crowd surge Friday evening. With a troublesome concert past that includes criminal charges stemming from shows in Chicago and Arkansas, experts believe Scott should take a hard look at changing the approach of his show.