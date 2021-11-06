Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, FRANK JORDANS and SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Police helicopters are buzzing above Glasgow, Scotland for a second day of protests outside the U.N. climate summit. A march on Saturday is expected to draw thousands of people despite stiff gusts and cold rain. The march is part of a series of demonstrations around the world timed to the global climate talks. Activists are demanding that governments move faster to cut pollution from coal and petroleum that is damaging the climate and warming the Earth. Negotiators inside the conference venue are in a seventh day of talks. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called the talks “a failure” during a Friday demonstration, saying governments were carving loopholes into rules meant to cut emissions.