Afghan rights activist, 3 other women slain; 2 suspects held

By TAMEEM AKHGHAR

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban security official says two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings of four women whose bodies were found in a house in northern Afghanistan. A co-worker of one of the victims identified her as a 29-year-old civil society activist who had been trying to flee Taliban rule. The Taliban official said Saturday that the suspects confessed they had lured the women to the house, and that their case would be referred to a court. The official did not say if the suspects also confessed to the killings. The Taliban have said they would allow people to leave Afghanistan, provided they have the required travel documents.