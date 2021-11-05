University changes course; professors may testify in lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is reversing its position, saying three professors can testify as experts in a lawsuit challenging a new state election law that critics say restricts voting rights. The university last month had said that the three professors were prohibited from testifying in the lawsuit since doing so would put the school in conflict with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which pushed the election law. University president Kent Fuchs said Friday that he’s asking the office responsible for approving professors’ outside work to reverse recent rejections on requests to serve as expert witnesses in litigation.