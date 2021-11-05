South African gay chef cancels Zimbabwe visit amid protests

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A trendy Zimbabwean restaurant has reopened but without an appearance by a South African gay celebrity following complaints to the govenment by some churches and ruling party members. A rights group said Friday that the cancellation of a visit by TV celebrity Somizi Mhlongo highlights the discrimination that members of the LGBTI community face “on a daily basis” in Zimbabwe. Members of the ruling ZANU-PF party’s youth wing and a group of conservative churches vowed to block an appearance by Mhlongo. Owners of the restaurant have remained mum on the matter. Mhlongo, who hosts gourmet restaurant events in South Africa and is also a judge on the South African Idols contest show.