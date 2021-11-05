New United Way CEO on mission to improve workplace culture

By DAN PARKS of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Angela Williams has taken the helm of the nation’s largest charity with a powerhouse resume behind her — and a long list of challenges in front of her. As the first woman and the first African American to lead United Way Worldwide, she must deal with the fallout of accusations by three former employees of a toxic workplace culture that led to an internal investigation and a recommendation that the organization improve its workplace culture, morale, and procedures for preventing and punishing discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Williams previously led Easterseals, where she broadened its governing structure to include a wider variety of voices at the top levels of the organization.