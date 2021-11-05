Iran says has enriched over 210 kilograms of uranium to 20%

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s atomic agency said Friday that its stockpile of 20% enriched uranium has reached over 210 kilograms (463 pounds), the latest defiant move ahead of upcoming nuclear talks with the West. In a report carried by semi-official news outlets, the agency said it had produced well beyond a 120 kilogram target for 20% enriched uranium set by parliament. Under the historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the World Powers, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent. Enriched uranium above 90 percent can be used for nuclear weapons. After months of delays, the European Union, Iran and the U.S. announced Wednesday that indirect talks to resuscitate the deal would resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna.