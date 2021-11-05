Asian shares mostly lower after fresh Wall St records

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia, with Chinese markets weighed down by concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul but rose in Sydney. On Wall Street, big gains for several technology giants helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes to more record highs. The S&P 500 added 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. Qualcomm soared 12.7% after the chipmaker reported record profits and said supply constraints would continue to ease. Moderna sank 17.9% after cutting its forecast for vaccine deliveries. Oil prices gained and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.54% from 1.52% late Thursday.