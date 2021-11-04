Vietnam seeks information from Iran about seized oil tanker

By HAU DINH

Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam is seeking more information about a Vietnamese oil tanker that was seized at gunpoint last month by Iranian soldiers in the Gulf of Oman, while vowing to ensure the safety and humane treatment of the ship’s crew members. Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops on Oct. 24 took control of the MV Southys, a vessel that analysts suspect of trying to transfer sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia. U.S. forces had monitored the seizure but ultimately didn’t take action as the vessel sailed into Iranian waters. Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is closely following the developments and working closely with Iranian authorities to resolve the issue in accordance with the law.