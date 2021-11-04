UK Conservatives back down on lobbying plan overhaul

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government has backed down on plans to overhaul lobbying rules for lawmakers amid a furious backlash over efforts to abolish the independent system to police the conduct of members of the House of Commons. The furious dispute came as British lawmakers voted 250-232 on Wednesday not to suspend a Conservative legislator who was found to have broken lobbying rules. Member of Parliament Owen Paterson was expected to avoid the 30-day suspension recommended by the Commons standards committee. Opposition parties responded with outrage and threatened to boycott future standards action. The newspaper headlines reflected the anger Thursday with the Daily Mail proclaiming that “Shameless MPs Slink Back Into Sleaze.’’