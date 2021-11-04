Group sues Colorado over law banning Native American mascots

DENVER (AP) — A North Dakota-based organization representing Native Americans has sued Colorado for a measure banning American Indian school mascots. The law was passed last year amid a nationwide push for racial justice following George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. The Native American Guardian’s Association’s lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court and names several Colorado state officials. The lawsuit argues that the complete erasure of Native American imagery is not beneficial and that the use of positive and respectful Native American symbols and mascots in schools helps neutralize offensive stereotypes. The law fines public schools, colleges and universities $25,000 monthly for use of American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022.