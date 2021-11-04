GOP, Dem winners of US House seats in Ohio sworn into office

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two vacant Ohio congressional seats have been filled after Republican Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist from Columbus, and Democrat Shontel Brown, a Democratic Party leader from Cleveland, were sworn into the House. Brown now represents the Cleveland-area seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge, who stepped down to become secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Carey takes over for former Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who resigned in April to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. They must face reelection again next year under a congressional map that’s being redrawn to hold onto the seat.