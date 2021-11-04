Criminal case leads Kansas lawmaker to step aside for week

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker charged with domestic battery over a disturbance involving his brother says he’s stepping away from his legislative duties for a week. Freshman Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City tweeted Thursday that he’s taking what he called a leave of absence following a Johnson County district judge’s order Monday that he undergo a mental health evaluation. Coleman said the order means he must check himself into a mental health facility. He didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking further details. His tweet called the prosecution of him frivolous. He’s pleaded not guilty to the battery charge, and it stems from an incident Saturday night.