4 Oklahoma inmates appeal ruling permitting their executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the next four Oklahoma inmates scheduled to be executed have filed an appeal of a federal judge’s ruling allowing the executions to proceed. The attorneys for Julius Jones, Wade Lay, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle filed their appeal Thursday with the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. They say U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot was wrong to conclude that their request for a preliminary injunction against their executions would fail on its merits. Jones, whose case was featured on the ABC documentary series “The Last Defense,” is scheduled to die on Nov. 18. He is awaiting Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision on a parole board recommendation that his life be spared.