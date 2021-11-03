Prosecutors seek 44 months in 1st sentence for riot violence

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence of nearly four years for a New Jersey gym owner who is on track to be the first person sentenced for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors said a 44-month prison term is warranted for Scott Fairlamb because he incited and emboldened other rioters around him with his violent actions at the Capitol. Fairlamb’s is scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday. It could guide other judges in deciding the appropriate punishment for dozens of other rioters who engaged in violence at the Capitol that day. Defense attorney Harley Breite said Wednesday that he will ask U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth to sentence Fairlamb to jail time already served.