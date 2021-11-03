Israel looks to pass budget in major test for new government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers are set to begin marathon voting to try and pass the first national budget in three years. It’s a major test for the fractious coalition government that was sworn in earlier this year after four divisive elections. Failure to pass the budget by November 14 would bring down the government and trigger yet another election, giving former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his best opportunity to swiftly return to power. The coalition includes eight parties from across the political spectrum. If Netanyahu can peel away just one defector the budget could fail to pass. But most expect it will, because the coalition is united against him.