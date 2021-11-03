How Biden’s border plans went from hopeful to chaotic

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and VALERIE GONZALEZ

Associated Press and AIM Media Texas

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden recognized migration flows would spike if he scrapped his predecessor’s hardline border policies without a new asylum system in place. He was prepared for traffic to return to highs of 2019, but arrivals exceeded expectations almost immediately. Some issues could not have been predicted, and major structural problems predate him. But a review of the past year by The Associated Press and AIM Media Texas shows Biden, surrounded by many immigration advocates, was unprepared for the challenge, which included record arrivals in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley and a camp of about 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees in a small Texas border town.