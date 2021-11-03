EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — European Union parliamentarians are meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen as part of the delegation’s first official visit to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China. Thirteen lawmakers from the EU committee on foreign interference in democratic processes are visiting Taiwan for three days. They arrived Wednesday and met with Taiwan’s premier Su Tseng-chang. The visit comes amid growing support for the democratic island, which China claims as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and rising negative perceptions toward Beijing in Western countries. Tsai called the visit “highly significant” and says Taiwan wants to build a “democratic alliance” against disinformation.