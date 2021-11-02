International envoy: Bosnian Serbs trying to break up Bosnia

By AMER COHADZIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force. Bosnia’s Klix.ba portal on Tuesday carried excerpts of his prepared remarks for the U.N. Security Council. But diplomats said Russia blocked Schmidt from addressing the council.