US hopes Richardson’s Myanmar mission can produce results

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it welcomed a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country. The State Department says Richardson was making the trip on his own. But it said it hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to allow in much needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs. The former U.N. envoy and governor of New Mexico announced on Sunday he was heading to Myanmar on a visit that would focus on pandemic support. Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests.