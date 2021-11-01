Polish protesters blame woman’s death on new abortion law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish protesters have paid tribute to a woman who died in the 22nd week of pregnancy. Reproductive rights activists say the woman is the first person to die as a result of a recent restriction of Poland’s abortion law. People lit candles on the All Saint’s Day holiday on Monday, when Poles were visiting cemeteries and mourning the dead. They placed the candles in front of Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, which issued a ruling last year that led to the tightening of what was already one of Europe’s most restrictive laws. The woman’s family and a lawyer said the woman was 30 and died of septic shock as doctors waited for her fetus to die. They said prosecutors were investigating the case.