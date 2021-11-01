High court won’t take case involving Hunter Biden ex-partner

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a former business partner of presidential son Hunter Biden who was seeking to overturn his criminal conviction for securities fraud. The justices did not comment Monday in leaving in place a federal appeals court ruling that reinstated the fraud conviction of Devon Archer. A lower court judge had earlier set aside a jury verdict that found Archer guilty of fraud and ordered a new trial. Court records show Biden was not involved in the effort to defraud the Oglala Sioux Indian tribe in a scheme involving the sale of bonds, but participants in the fraud invoked his name to enhance their credentials.