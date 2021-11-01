EXPLAINER: Why voting is a top issue in Tuesday’s elections

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

State and local election officials are hoping for a smooth election on Tuesday to demonstrate that voting is secure and tallies are accurate. The off-year elections come after a year of falsehoods surrounding the 2020 presidential election, Republican-led ballot reviews and new voting rules passed by GOP lawmakers. Some of the new voting restrictions imposed by Republicans will be in place for elections in Florida, Georgia and Iowa. False claims about the 2020 presidential election have led to local election officials being targeted with harassment and threats. Many of them have been trying to be transparent about the many security steps they have in place.