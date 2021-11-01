EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face?

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse faces multiple charges for shooting three men, killing two, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. A jury was selected in his trial on Monday, and opening statements are expected on Tuesday. The homicide charges include one count of reckless homicide, one count of intentional homicide and one of attempted intentional homicide. A legal expert said the difference in the charges is that prosecutors aren’t alleging that Rittenhouse intended to kill the first man he shot. But their charges in the other two shootings allege that Rittenhouse intended to shoot those men.