At least 3 dead after high rise in Nigeria collapses

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses and officials say at least three people were killed and dozens more remain missing after the collapse of a 21-story apartment building being built in an upscale area of Nigeria’s largest city. Construction worker Eric Tetteh estimated that about 100 people were working at the site when the building collapsed. He and his brother were among those who managed to escape. It was not immediately known what caused the high rise to collapse, but such incidents are often attributed to poor construction work by private developers. Observers say enforcement of building code regulations in Nigeria is also weak.