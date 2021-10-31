Potential jurors see racism behind Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Some people questioned during jury selection about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have said he was “racially profiled” by the white men who chased and shot him. Others have said he was singled out “due to his color” and targeted for being a Black person suspected of stealing things. The statements came in response to blunt questions about race from prosecutors and defense attorneys who are trying to seat an impartial jury in the coastal Georgia town of Brunswick. The comments could signal trouble for defense attorneys. Several of the prospective jurors have been deemed qualified to remain in the pool from which a final jury will be chosen.